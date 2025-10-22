Gong Launches Orchestrate at Its Celebrate Conference
Gong at its Gong Celebrate event this week, unveiled Gong Orchestrate to unify and orchestrate essential go-to-market workloads across the entire revenue organization.
Gong Orchestrate is built into the Gong Revenue AI Operating System (OS) to improve sales reps' productivity, execute key sales motions such as account handoffs, and support leaders in making decisions. It will enable teams to define, execute, and evaluate the effectiveness of go-to-market strategies in one place.
Gong Orchestrate is built to work by doing the following:
- Guiding leaders to define, create, and launch consistent sales plays for adoption across the organization.
- Surfacing real-time guidance for sellers across the buying journey, allowing entire teams to execute more consistently.
- Identifying and scaling winning strategies based on data that measures business impact.
Furthermore, the AI capabilities in Gong Orchestrate are built on Gong's trusted data privacy framework, ensuring customer interaction data is processed securely and in compliance with data protection laws.
"Over the past several years, AI has delivered incredible insights and efficiencies to revenue teams, but it has fallen short when it comes to linking these with automated actions across the revenue cycle," said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and chief product officer of Gong, in a statement. "Gong is changing that by introducing new capabilities that will let teams orchestrate their revenue workloads within a unified operating system that integrates visibility, intelligence, and automation with trust built in."
Other offerings that Gong unveiled at the conference included the following:
- Gong is expanding its AI Ask Anything agent, which has previously let users query calls, accounts, deals, and individual contacts, to now enable natural language questioning across their entire customer base.
- AI Deep Researcher agent now features a multi-step analysis capability that handles complex business questions requiring in-depth explanations.
- New automation capabilities to enable greater collaboration between revenue teams and agents, helping streamline and speed the transition from strategy to execution.
- The new AI Data Extractor agent will automatically create fields within CRM and auto-populate them based on captured customer interactions. These fields can then be automatically brought into revenue workflows.
- Configurable Forecast Boards will deliver increased flexibility and customizability for forecasting, directly pulling data from customer interactions.
- Account Boards will extend beyond sales reps to engage post-sales and account management teams with complete context, enabling them to manage renewals, expansions, and churn alongside the teams driving new business.
- Model context protocol (MCP) support, enabling customers to deploy agentic AI systems that share data and context across leading enterprise platforms. Critical integrations initially include Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft 365 Copilot, Salesforce, and others and enable two-way intelligence flow.
- The MCP Gateway enhances Gong by seamlessly integrating external data and workflows from partners into internal features, such as AI Briefer and AI Ask Anything. Conversely, the MCP Server enables external AI agents, like those in Salesforce or Microsoft Copilot, to query Gong directly.