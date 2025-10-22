Gong Launches Orchestrate at Its Celebrate Conference

Gong at its Gong Celebrate event this week, unveiled Gong Orchestrate to unify and orchestrate essential go-to-market workloads across the entire revenue organization.

Gong Orchestrate is built into the Gong Revenue AI Operating System (OS) to improve sales reps' productivity, execute key sales motions such as account handoffs, and support leaders in making decisions. It will enable teams to define, execute, and evaluate the effectiveness of go-to-market strategies in one place.

Gong Orchestrate is built to work by doing the following:

Guiding leaders to define, create, and launch consistent sales plays for adoption across the organization.

Surfacing real-time guidance for sellers across the buying journey, allowing entire teams to execute more consistently.

Identifying and scaling winning strategies based on data that measures business impact.

Furthermore, the AI capabilities in Gong Orchestrate are built on Gong's trusted data privacy framework, ensuring customer interaction data is processed securely and in compliance with data protection laws.

"Over the past several years, AI has delivered incredible insights and efficiencies to revenue teams, but it has fallen short when it comes to linking these with automated actions across the revenue cycle," said Eilon Reshef, co-founder and chief product officer of Gong, in a statement. "Gong is changing that by introducing new capabilities that will let teams orchestrate their revenue workloads within a unified operating system that integrates visibility, intelligence, and automation with trust built in."

Other offerings that Gong unveiled at the conference included the following: