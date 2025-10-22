CreatorIQ Introduces SafeIQ

CreatorIQ has launched SafeIQ, a brand-specific, self-learning safety solution for creator marketers.

SafeIQ's multimodal detection and contextual insights expand CreatorIQ's continuous brand mention monitoring, providing marketing leaders with a single system of record to evaluate creators for suitability and mitigate risk proactively, in near real time.

SafeIQ is a brand safety solution that transforms creator risk management from reactive defense to proactive intelligence. Powered by contextual artificial intelligence and adaptive learning, SafeIQ analyzes creator content across formats and languages to identify safety and suitability issues before they escalate. SafeIQ continuously learns from each company's thresholds of suitability and risk to reflect their unique safety and suitability standards.

Built into the CreatorIQ operating system, SafeIQ is available within the CreatorIQ platform, as well as on a standalone basis for organizations using other creator marketing platforms.

"Creator marketing has become enterprise infrastructure—the connective system powering every channel, campaign, and consumer touchpoint," said Chris Harrington, CEO of CreatorIQ, in a statement. "SafeIQ and the new CreatorIQ platform deliver the industry's first global operating system for creator marketing, combining adaptive AI, enterprise-grade governance, and unified workflows to ensure brands and agencies operate with confidence, compliance, and measurable ROI at scale."

CreatorIQ's SafeIQ capabilities include the following:

Multimodal intelligence: Detects, analyzes, and interprets text, images, video, and audio across languages, decoding cultural nuance, context, and tone at global scale.

Brand-specific precision: Delivers precise summaries and translates findings into severity levels that adjust based on review actions taken.

"Brand safety is not a competitive advantage; it's a shared responsibility," Harrington said. "That's why we built SafeIQ to be fully integrated within the CreatorIQ platform, yet open and accessible to any brand or agency, even those using other platforms. A brand safety issue anywhere undermines confidence everywhere, and our mission is to safeguard the integrity of the entire creator economy." "Creator marketing runs at the speed of culture, and investment in safety needs to keep up. We've built something that considers context because what is suitable for one brand may not be for another," said Nate Harris, vice president of innovation at CreatorIQ, in a statement. "Until now, brand safety tools couldn't capture the nuance and complexity of real-world creator content. SafeIQ does. It understands content signals in context, offering brands an intelligent, adaptive layer of protection that grows more precise over time."

SafeIQ debuts alongside the new CreatorIQ platform, which unifies discovery, workflow, commerce, and measurement in one intelligent system. Highlights of the new platform include faster discovery, always-on compliance, and NSFW safeguards, easier creator fit evaluation, in-depth community management, global payments, and comprehensive performance measurement, reporting, and benchmarking. This intelligence is built on the Creator Graph, CreatorIQ's intelligence infrastructure processing more than 123 million social media posts daily and trained on more than a decade of creator, content, and performance data.

Complementing the enhanced technology and data infrastructure, a new Strategic Services function provides guided enablement for enterprise brands through acceleration programs, workshops, creator vetting playbooks, and governance and measurement frameworks to drive enhanced business outcomes from creator-led programs