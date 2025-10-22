Uptempo Launches Uptempo 2.0

Uptempo, a marketing operations platform provider, has launched Uptempo 2.0 with integrations with Salesforce, Adobe, and Oracle enterprise resource planning and capabilities for permissions, data governance, and artificial intelligence.

"For too long, marketing has lacked the real-time visibility into budget spend, campaign execution, and tactical performance that other enterprise functions like finance, HR, and operations take for granted," said Adrian Tuck, CEO of Uptempo, in a statement. "Uptempo 2.0 solves that problem, giving [chief marketing officers- clearer insights, [chief financial officers] more reliable forecasts, and every team a shared view of performance."

Designed for large enterprises, Uptempo 2.0 eliminates manual data entry across hundreds of budgeting spreadsheets, disconnected marketing plan documents, and ad-hoc data analysis—replacing them with a collaborative workspace. It includes the following:

Closed-Loop Workflow: Connects planning, execution, and performance in a single system to identify inefficiencies, enable reallocations, and attribute outcomes.

AI-Powered Intelligence: Provides fast query-based access to data and insights, supported by best-practice frameworks and maturity models to guide improvements.

Proven Scale: Manages budgets exceeding $1 billion for global organizations, with a customizable user experience that supports broad adoption.