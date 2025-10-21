Qualified Introduces Piper for Gong

Qualified, a provider of agentic marketing, today launched Piper for Gong during Gong Celebrate in Austin, Texas, to help joint Qualified and Gong customers accelerate pipeline across channels.

With this integration, Piper, Qualified's AI sales agent, will greet buyers the moment they arrive on websites from Gong Engage emails, immediately working to convert into pipeline. When buyers click through a Gong Engage email, Piper will instantly enrich their profiles and determine whether they're qualified. She'll then set out to book meetings with them while their interest is piqued.

Throughout a conversation, Piper will detect certain conversational cues, then reference her entire content library to present the most relevant offer. Piper will engage prospects in a conversation, then connect them with their assigned account owner for a seamless handoff. After a buyer clicks through a Gong Engage email and talks with Piper, she'll immediately notify the assigned account owner, surfacing context and next steps to move the relationship forward.