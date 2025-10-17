Salesforce Expands Partnership with Google

Salesforce and Google have expanded their partnership, introducing a wave of artificial intelligence innovations that bring Google's Gemini models to the new Agentforce 360 Platform.

The expanded partnership integrates Agentforce 360 with Google Workspace for sales and IT service and expands the Salesforce Gemini integration, already available in Gmail, to more Google Workspace tools.

Customers can now use Gemini models to power Salesforce's Atlas Reasoning Engine, the brain behind Agentforce. And because the reasoning engine now enables hybrid reasoning, Gemini users can deploy AI agents in Salesforce.

Salesforce and Google also are expanding the capabilities of arge action models to automate processes, not just text, with fine-tuned Gemini models.

"In the enterprise environment, it's imperative for AI agents to be highly capable and highly consistent, especially for critical use cases," said Silvio Savarese, chief scientist at Salesforce, in a statement. "Together, we are setting a new standard for building the future of what's possible in the agentic enterprise down to the model level."

Users can access Salesforce Customer 360 apps like Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Service from Google Workspace apps like Gmail and Meet.

The new Agentforce IT Service solution also offers integrations with Google for automating access to Google Workspace, managing the security of employee devices with ChromeOS, and analyzing IT service trends with Looker.

"The deeper integration of Google Workspace with Gemini and Salesforce has the power to fundamentally improve how teams get work done," said George Kwon, vice president of product management for Google Workspace Platform and Growth, in a statement. "This integration unifies critical business information with powerful AI assistance, helping teams across sales, customer service, and IT make smarter decisions and streamline their work with critical information, all from the tools they use every day."

The partnership also brings Gemini Enterprise right into the flow of work by integrating with Slack's Real-Time Search API.

This collaboration enables Gemini Enterprise users to ground responses directly in their most current conversational data and files. It also introduces a new entry point to a Gemini Enterprise agent that can be used directly within the Slack user interface, creating a bidirectional workflow. Users can interact with Gemini Enterprise to get instant insights and summaries grounded in their Slack workspace.