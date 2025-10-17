Advisor360° Expands Parrot AI

Advisor360°, a provider of integrated wealth management technology, has expanded Parrot AI with enhanced data and intelligence that empowers financial advisors at every stage of the client relationship.

Parrot AI is now able to understand client needs across entire families, recall their histories, and uncover opportunities to better serve them. The tool can also securely access and understand client data by connecting with additional CRM systems and integrating documents into client meeting preparation and follow-up.

Enhancements to Parrot AI include the following:

Advisor360° householding capability, enabling Parrot to understand the needs and dynamics of the entire family, surfacing insights that help advisors anticipate opportunities, coordinate across generations, and deliver holistic, personalized advice.

The Parrot assistant that can read, summarize, and answer direct questions about client documents. From financial plans and account statements to client correspondence, Parrot securely absorbs and recalls relevant details so advisors can instantly surface key insights during meetings or follow-up conversations.

Deeper connections with third-party advisor CRMs, including Redtail, Wealthbox, Salesforce, XLR8, and HubSpot, and Advisor360°'s native CRM to surface insights, generate meeting summaries, and recommend timely next steps.

Personally identifiable information redaction settings that automatically remove sensitive data,such as Social Security numbers, credit card details, and passwords.

Expanded recording options, allowing advisors to capture, transcribe, and analyze client conversations over the phone. Each transcript includes visual consent tracking, confirming client authorization for compliant documentation.