Salesforce Adds Marketing Agentic AI
Salesforce today during the keynote at its Dreamforce conference in San Francisco unveiled its latest agentic artificial intelligence innovations, including real-time adaptive web experiences, two-way email channel marketing, journey decisioning, and more.
The new features include the following:
- Adaptive Web: Tailors web experiences based on real-time agentic conversations. Adaptive Web personalizes each visitor's experience in real time, automatically displaying relevant content and recommendations based on live agent conversations.
- Two-way email: Turns email into a two-way channel with Agentforce continuing threads or proactively triggering conversations. This replaces the manual process of monitoring shared inboxes and waiting on replies.
- Journey Decisioning: Uses Agentforce to automatically route each customer to their next-best journey based on real-time behavior and data.
- Paid Media Optimization: Automatically monitors and manages ad performance across platforms like Google and Meta, taking real-time actions based on goals and thresholds.
- AI Content Partnerships with Writer, Typeface, Jasper, WordPress, Bynder, and ContentStack to help marketers generate content.