Coveo Adds to Coveo for Agentforce

Coveo, a provider of artificial intelligence search and generative experiences, has added custom context and broader compatibility to its Coveo for Agentforce solution.

"Service, commerce, and marketing leaders everywhere are under pressure to deliver faster, more accurate, and more trusted experiences at scale," said Jujhar Singh, president and general manager of applications and industries at Salesforce, in a statement. "Combined with Agentforce, Coveo supports the next generation of AI agents that meet that challenge by combining deep enterprise knowledge with contextual intelligence, empowering teams to serve customers with precision, speed, and confidence."

With custom context pass through, Coveo Relevance Augmented Passage Retrieval API (PR-API), used to retrieve knowledge from Coveo's unified index, now delivers more precise results by tailoring information retrieval using granular user-specific data like agent role, account tier, or product line.

"With these capabilities, we're giving enterprises key pieces to build successful agents: control and context," said Richard Tessier, co-founder and senior vice president of product at Coveo, in a statement. "Coveo for Agentforce goes beyond better answers; it enables smarter actions, grounded in enterprise truth, shaped by the user's reality. That's how you move from experimentation to agentic transformation."

Coveo for Agentforce sends queries to the Coveo AI Platform, which processes and returns contextually relevant results from connected content sources. Customizable generative AI-powered actions, allowing AI agents to not only answer questions but also resolve cases autonomously, auto-draft emails, generate knowledge articles, and more within the guardrails of approved enterprise content.