Salesforce Partners with Stripe to Support Agentic Commerce Protocol

Salesforce has partnered with Stripe and OpenAI to build an Instant Checkout integration guided by the new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP).

This partnership will allow merchants using Salesforce's Agentforce Commerce to harness conversational artificial intelligence for a faster path to purchase and create intelligent shopping experiences. <>The new Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), co-developed by Stripe and OpenAI, provides a standardized framework for companies to interact with consumers through AI agents and facilitate checkouts. Buyers can pay using many payment methods, including Link, Stripe's consumer payments product.

Together, this collaboration provides a complete, end-to-end solution. Merchants get commerce tools to manage their storefronts and retain control of customer relationships through Agentforce Commerce, while Stripe provides the secure, trusted financial infrastructure necessary to complete purchases.

"Through our collaboration with Stripe on the ACP, we are delivering the unified system designed for the future of agentic commerce, creating a dramatically faster and more personalized path to purchase," said Nitin Mangtani, general manager of Commerce Cloud and Retail at Salesforce, in a statement. "This fundamental shift empowers our merchants to drive revenue growth and build deeper customer loyalty across a platform where shoppers already reside." "We're excited to partner with Salesforce to help merchants using Agentforce Commerce thrive in the agentic commerce era. Together with OpenAI, we're enabling businesses to reach millions of new buyers by helping turn discovery into purchase inside ChatGPT," said Maia Josebachvili, chief revenue officer of AI at Stripe, in a statement.

The new Guided Shopping for Agentforce Commerce gives retailers a quick start to building branded shopper agents with Agentforce on their digital storefronts. Integration with the rest of Customer 360, including Agentforce Marketing, Service, Order Management, and Data 360, enables hyperpersonalization at scale. Shoppers using Guided Shopping agents can receive tailored recommendations, get inquiries, seamlessly check out, track orders, and process returns, all with a single conversation.