Intellistack Extends Streamline CLM Into Salesforce

Intellistack, formerly Formstack and a data capture and workflow automation provider, has released Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, an integrated Salesforce module that extends Intellistack's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) product directly into the Salesforce environment.

With Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, sales teams can generate, track, and complete contracts without leaving Salesforce, while legal teams maintain control and compliance in a single, AI-powered platform.

Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce enables collaboration across teams and Salesforce orgs through a managed package with predictable pricing, unlimited users, and multiple Salesforce org connections.

The Salesforce module is built for Intellistack Streamline CLM, a no-code, AI-driven solution that unifies contract generation, real-time redlining, AI-driven playbook assistant negotiation, approvals, e-signature, and post-signature tracking in a single no-code platform.

With Intellistack Streamline CLM for Salesforce, users can do the following:

Trigger legal-approved workflows directly from any object—Leads, Accounts, or Opportunities.

View contract status in real time within Salesforce.

Prefill contracts automatically with verified Salesforce data.

Write data and files directly back to Salesforce.