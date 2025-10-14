Salesforce Partners with OpenAI and Anthropic

Salesforce at its Dreamforce conference in San Francisco unveiled partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic to deliver secure, interoperable artificial intelligence at scale.

Salesforce is coming to OpenAI's ChatGPT for the first time, and Agentforce Sales will be the first B2B enterprise app embedded directly within ChatGPT. This integration will give sales reps instant, natural-language access to their Salesforce CRM data and Tableau visualizations while simultaneously tapping into the vast, generative intelligence of the model itself for richer context and rapid analysis.

Salesforce and OpenAI are also building end-to-end commerce experiences in ChatGPT, enabling merchants to use Agentforce Commerce to capture demand and facilitate purchases where shoppers begin their product searches. Merchants will be able to complete purchases, embed product catalogs, and turn inquiries into sales directly within ChatGPT.

Additionally, OpenAI's latest models will be available for building AI agents and prompts within Slack and the Salesforce platform.

Anthropic's Claude is a foundational model for Salesforce's Agentforce 360 Platform. Building on this foundation, Claude can now be used as a preferred AI model for regulated industries while keeping sensitive data and workloads secure within Salesforce's trusted environment.

Anthropic and Salesforce will also collaborate on industry-specific AI solutions for regulated industries via the Agentforce 360 Platform, beginning with financial services.

And Claude will also be more deeply integrated into Slack.