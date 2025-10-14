Varonis Introduces Identity Protection for Salesforce Agentforce

Varonis Systems has launched artificial intelligence identity protection for Salesforce Agentforce, providing IT and security teams with visibility and control over the data that AI agents created with Salesforce Agentforce can access and the actions they can take.

"AI agents are identities that can process and analyze data at lightning speed," said David Bass, Varonis' chief technology officer and executive vice president of engineering, in a statement. "We're providing a unified view into AI agents and how they interact with data, while giving customers the ability to right-size permissions automatically."

The new capabilities enable Varonis customers to do the following: