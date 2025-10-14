Varonis Introduces Identity Protection for Salesforce Agentforce
Varonis Systems has launched artificial intelligence identity protection for Salesforce Agentforce, providing IT and security teams with visibility and control over the data that AI agents created with Salesforce Agentforce can access and the actions they can take.
"AI agents are identities that can process and analyze data at lightning speed," said David Bass, Varonis' chief technology officer and executive vice president of engineering, in a statement. "We're providing a unified view into AI agents and how they interact with data, while giving customers the ability to right-size permissions automatically."
The new capabilities enable Varonis customers to do the following:
- Inventory AI agents. Automatically discover and catalog AI agents built on Agentforce, including their topics, actions, and deployment status.
- Unify visibility across sensitivity, permissions, and activity. Varonis provides a unified view into what data is sensitive, which agents can access that data, and what actions have been taken on that data.
- Automatically enforce least agency. Varonis analyzes prompts and responses for sensitive data exposure and policy violations, then automatically right-sizes access so that agents act within their intended scope.