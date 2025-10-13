PwC Launches Agentic AI-Powered Contact Center Built on Salesforce

PwC today launched its agentic artificial intelligence-powered contact center offering created with Salesforce.

The offering leverages Salesforce's Agentforce Service, integrating conversational AI, predictive ordering, and unified customer data to create intelligent, AI-first interactions. Acting as the orchestrator, PwC designs, builds, and operates the transformation, embedding security, ethics, and measurable outcomes into every deployment.

"Our alliance with Salesforce allows us to bring transformative solutions to market that deliver measurable outcomes," said Patrick Pugh, PwC global and U.S. alliances leader, in a statement. "With this new AI-powered offering, we're helping clients reimagine customer engagement in a way that is both scalable and sustainable."

"With Agentforce Service, we're empowering service representatives with conversational AI and unified customer data, significantly boosting their productivity and elevating assisted service to the next level of engagement," said Kishan Chetan, executive vice president and general manager of Agentforce Service at Salesforce, in a statement. "Together with PwC, we're creating a repeatable model for customer transformation that any enterprise can scale."