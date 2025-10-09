PagerDuty Launches End-to-End AI Agent Suite

PagerDuty, a digital operations management company, has launched an end-to-end artificial intelligence agent suite and more than 150 platform enhancements and deep integrations as part of its Fall '25 release.

"This is a turning point for digital operations," said Jeffrey Hausman, chief product development officer of PagerDuty, in a statement. "PagerDuty's AI agents are not just automating tasks; they're transforming how organizations innovate and compete in a world where every second counts. Our customers are already seeing dramatic reductions in downtime and a step-change in engineering productivity."

PagerDuty's new AI agent suite empowers teams to move beyond manual, reactive incident response. The PagerDuty SRE Agent learns from related incidents, automatically surfaces context, recommends and executes diagnostics and remediations. Additionally, the SRE agent generates self-updating runbooks. The suite includes the following:

PagerDuty Scribe Agent: Instantly transcribes Zoom calls and chat conversations, generating structured summaries and status updates in Slack or Microsoft Teams,.

PagerDuty Shift Agent: Detects and resolves on-call scheduling conflicts automatically.

PagerDuty Insights Agent: Delivers context-aware answers and proactive recommendations based on PagerDuty analytics, helping teams anticipate and prevent issues before they escalate.

PagerDuty is also expanding its AI ecosystem with a remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for bidirectional connections between PagerDuty and third-party AI agents.

With enhanced integrations for Spotify for Backstage, and strengthening its chat-native experience with Slack and Microsoft Teams, PagerDuty is embedding AI-powered insights and automation directly into developer workflows. Teams will be able to view service health, trigger automated runbooks, and resolve incidents without context switching.

Also included are new chat-native experiences and flexible scheduling features.