Teradata Unveils Autonomous Customer Intelligence

Teradata has launched Autonomous Customer Intelligence, a software and services offering to transform raw data and customer signals into context-aware, real-time actions at scale.

This enhancement to Teradata's customer experience (CX) offerings will embed agents throughout the entire process, from constructing data products to detecting signals, interpreting context, and activating autonomous responses across hybrid infrastructure.

Autonomous Customer Intelligence surfaces real-time signals specific to customers. Agent decisioning also improves with access to business context and signal-driven architecture.

Teradata is also introducing AI Services leveraging its extensive history in delivering enterprise deployments and applying it to realize value from agentic projects. Gaps in an organization’s existing strategies and implementations can be identified through a Customer Intelligence Maturity workshop, which then outlines the Teradata AI Services that can assist in solving challenges.

Teradata's AI Services help deploy the Customer Intelligence Framework at enterprise scale while maintaining security, governance, and cost predictability. Teradata teams deliver data engineering and pipeline management; deploy capabilities to support AI such as Enterprise Vector Store and ModelOps; and deliver integration and development for agents including AgentBuilder and MCP server, all with a data governance structure to promote trusted and secure results. The Customer Intelligence Maturity workshop can identify gaps in existing strategies and architecture that may impact autonomous customer intelligence and outlines how Teradata can help.

Teradata's Customer Intelligence Framework is not about knowing the customer, it's about designing the entire business to act intelligently and autonomously on that knowledge.

Other key components of the framework include the following:

Data products form the foundational layer as reusable, AI-ready assets that organize customer behavior, transactions, and interactions. They can be applied repeatedly to produce different insights without reconstruction. Built on integrated data, enabled by Teradata's Industry Data Models (IDM) and Industry Analytic Schema (IAS), they support everything from Customer 360 to AI/ML deployment.

The analytics layer detects patterns, predicts outcomes, and delivers insights. Feature Engineering transforms raw data into signals for personalized engagement, while Enterprise Vector Store provides scalable vector management for generative and agentic AI use cases. ClearScape Analytics is the in-database AI/ML engine for real-time intelligence, and AI Workbench offers an integrated workspace for secure AI deployment.

Signals represent the intelligence layer—unique, recognizable patterns within data that express context, behavior, or intent to drive action. One sophisticated signal can generate value across multiple business functions. The framework detects and scores customer behavior in real time, then embeds signals into workflows for automated decisions through Vantage Customer Experience (VCX).

Agents bring adaptability and automation, orchestrating decisions, interpreting intent, and activating intelligence in real time across three layers: AgentBuilder is for building and managing multi-agent systems; Teradata Agents offer pre-configured templates using curated data and repeatable data products; AI Applications operationalize customer insight at scale, enabling agentic workflows through natural language interfaces.

AI for CX Use Case Solutions are ready to deploy, packaged solutions to improve customer experience and continuously innovate on those solutions to leverage the latest advancements in AI. When deployed with the Customer Intelligence Framework it maintains quick value and enables insight reuse across workflows.