CallMiner Advances Agentic AI Framework

CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence and customer experience (CX) automation, has enhanced its agentic artificial intelligence framework, interconnecting analytics and automation workflows across the entire platform.

"At CallMiner, we believe that every interaction can be fuel for smarter decisions, deeper customer relationships, and measurable business growth," said Bruce McMahon, chief product officer of CallMiner, in a statement. "By seamlessly linking powerful analytics with intelligent automation through our advanced agentic AI framework, we're empowering organizations to uncover opportunities, take rapid and relevant action, and continually optimize outcomes, all while enabling employees to focus on higher-value, customer-impacting work."

As part of the latest advancements, CallMiner has delivered the following:

Improved automated AI analytics to identify all contact reasons, outcomes, and behaviors.

Interconnected analytics and automation capabilities to create virtual AI agents (voice or chat) in minutes based on use cases identified via automated proactive discovery.

The ability to use agentic AI to automatically trigger customer engagement initiatives through CallMiner Outreach.

LiveTranslate capabilities, with real-time translation that enables natural conversations between agents and customers in any language.