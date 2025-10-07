ZoomInfo Launches Copilot Workspace

ZoomInfo, a go-to-market intelligence platform provider, has launched ZoomInfo Copilot Workspace, an artificial intelligence-powered execution engine that transforms how revenue teams implement GTM strategies. Copilot Workplace shifts sales, account management, and customer success teams from reactive to proactive, allowing sellers to manage their entire workflow from one unified workspace.

Copilot Workspace integrates with CRM systems such as Salesforce, sales engagement platforms, and other GTM tools. It pulls insights and signals from these disparate systems into one consolidated view. Its AI agents research accounts, generate follow-ups, monitor signals, draft outreach, update CRM fields, and surface next-best actions. These AI capabilities continuously learn from user interactions, customer responses, and market changes, adapting strategies in real time.