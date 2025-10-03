People.ai Launches Forecasting Solution

People.ai, a data platform provider, has launched its Forecasting solution that provides sales and revenue teams a 360-degree view of their deals and artificial intelligence-driven insights into deal risk, progression, closing confidence, suggested next steps, and more.

People.ai's AI-native Forecasting solution integrates with Salesforce, enabling sales teams to reveal the deeper behaviors that drive success in one pane of glass. It combines CRM data, such as stage and dollar value amounts, with comprehensive engagement analytics, such as from emails, calls, and meetings, persona engagement, and custom AI signals.

The People.ai Forecasting solution provides the following:

Real-Time data foundation with activity capture that automatically reflects what's actually happening in the field.

AI-powered automation at scale with intelligent agents that auto-complete deal qualification, analyze engagement patterns, and deliver proactive insights.

Executive risk intelligence with a Top Stories feature that aggregates and quantifies forecast risks across the pipeline, with drill-down capability for targeted action.

Unified self-service platform with complete forecasting and pipeline management in one workspace with no-code customization.