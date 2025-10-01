Required Reading: Global Success Requires Local Cultural Intelligence

Branding experts Katherine Melchior Ray, a professor at the University of California-Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, and Nataly Kelly, chief marketing officer of Zappi, have penned a book, Brand Global, Adapt Local: How to Build Brand Value Across Cultures, in which they break down the biggest mistakes companies make when expanding internationally. In it, they endorse a cultural intelligence (CQ) framework that helps marketing leaders anticipate consumer behaviors and collaborate with global teams to adapt strategies and build authentic connections. CRM editor Leonard Klie spoke with them to break down the science of crafting marketing strategies that truly connect with consumers around the world.

CRM: The concept of the book is “think global, act local.” We hear that all the time, but what does it actually mean?

From a CRM perspective, “think global, act local” means aligning the universal brand promise with the cultural expectations of customers in each market. Customers everywhere expect service, but what that looks like differs dramatically. Companies that fail to adapt service expectations risk disappointing, even alienating, local customers.

The business takeaway is that global CRM must be flexible. Companies need unified systems, but also adaptable protocols to reflect local service culture. “Think global” is about having an integrated brand promise. “Act local” is about delivering that promise in a way that resonates with the values, etiquette, and expectations of each market.

You cite statistics that say consumers prefer to buy from companies that share their values. How do companies achieve that when the country is so polarized nowadays?

Consumers around the world are looking increasingly for value alignment in their purchases. In fact, Havas research shows 77 percent of global consumers say they prefer to buy from companies that share their values, which in polarized markets creates a delicate balancing act. Companies must first know their customers deeply. Taking a stand without understanding your core audience could spur a backlash.

Successful companies align values with their brand DNA and customer community.

Companies don’t need to take a stand on every issue, but they do need to clarify what they stand for. The role of CRM here is crucial: communicating values consistently and showing through service and action that the company’s values are lived, not just marketed.

You say that the ability to master cultural intelligence is essential. How do companies get that, and then what should they do with it?

Cultural intelligence (CQ) is the ability to recognize, understand, and adapt to cultural differences in values, behaviors, and expectations. For CRM, this skill transforms how companies engage customers. It takes them beyond translation and token gestures toward true empathy and connection.

Companies build CQ by investing in cultural research, hiring knowledgeable talent, and encouraging leaders to experience markets directly. Training employees in cross-cultural communication builds awareness of service norms and expectations. Without CQ, CRM scripts and systems risk offending rather than engaging.

Once acquired, CQ must be applied to design customer journeys that feel locally authentic. A global CRM system should allow for personalized greetings, adapted communication styles, and channel preferences.

With CQ, companies deliver consistency in their promise but flexibility in their execution. This builds trust, because customers feel seen, respected, and valued in their cultural context. Without CQ, even well-funded campaigns fall flat. With it, companies unlock brand love, loyalty, and advocacy.

You say companies need to adapt their brands to the individual cultures around the world. How do they do that when cultures are so vastly different?

The key is to distinguish between universal values and local expressions. The brand promise might be about care, service, or connection. But the expression—tone, communication channel, frequency—must adapt.

Companies must equip CRM systems to support this flexibility, allowing different scripts, workflows, or even platforms by market. What matters is that customers see the company’s global promise while personal interactions reflect their respective cultural preferences.

This approach is not easy, but it’s powerful. Companies that achieve it become more than global; they become truly embedded in local culture.

How do companies balance consistency with the level of customization needed to succeed?

The best companies use what we call “Freedom within a Frame.” The frame is certain global brand standards: the logo, the color, the values. The freedom is in how those elements are expressed locally through products, services, distribution, and customer engagement.

Some companies even shift positioning by market. The challenge is maintaining coherence: No matter the adjustment, the core brand promise must remain intact.

The balance requires clear global guidelines combined with empowered local teams. Done well, it turns cultural differences into opportunities to reinforce brand value.

What is the main point you want readers to take away from this book?

The central message is simple: Cultural intelligence is the new competitive advantage. Today, respecting and adapting to each unique culture is essential for growth.

CRM lies at the heart of this. Customer interactions are where promises are kept or broken and where cultural differences are most keenly felt. A company that doesn’t adapt its service will quickly lose trust. One that does builds loyalty that lasts.

“Brand Global, Adapt Local” is not a slogan. It’s a framework for how to build strong global promises and deliver them in locally meaningful ways. That’s how companies become trusted, resilient, and global.