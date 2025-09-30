ServiceNow Unveils AI Experience

ServiceNow today unveiled AI Experience, a unified, conversational front door to enterprise artificial intelligence.

With its context-aware interface, AI Experience unites people and AI in a multimodal environment with built-in governance, security, and transparency. Building on the foundation of Now Assist, AI Experience extends across any workflow, including the company's autonomous CRM offering, to transform sales and service.

With AI Experience, data, AI models, AI modalities, and workflows converge on a single interface that allows instant access to voice, text, image, web, and build agents.

"AI Experience from ServiceNow is addressing one of the biggest challenges enterprises face today: fragmented, clunky user experiences that slow down work," said Amy Lokey, executive vice president and chief experience officer of ServiceNow, in a statement. "By creating a unified, contextual, and intuitive AI Experience for the enterprise, we're putting AI into the flow of work, meeting users where they are and empowering them with access to workflows, data, and AI agents. ServiceNow has the platform to unify people and AI so they can collaborate naturally, getting end-to-end tasks completed in AI Experience without friction."

At the core of AI Experience are intelligent, role-aware AI agents that work side-by-side with employees to resolve issues, complete tasks, and drive outcomes. AI agents operate transparently, continuously learn, and give users full visibility and control.

AI Experience introduces new capabilities, including the following:

AI Voice Agents: Offer hands-free support that retrieve information, update records, and troubleshoot complex issues with human-like fluency.

AI Web Agents: Learn from humans to complete tasks across third-party apps and the web, clicking buttons, filling out online forms, and navigating internal sources and external systems without APIs or integrations.

AI Data Explorer: Connects insights across ServiceNow and external data sources via Workflow Data Fabric, helping users investigate trends, pinpoint root causes, and document findings without leaving their workflow.

AI Lens: Turns what users see (screens, forms, and dashboards) into instant action.

In service, customers can get their issues resolved or requests fulfilled through automation from the channel of their choice. In sales, a new AI-powered Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) solution accelerates quote generation.

Building on the governance and security capabilities within the ServiceNow AI Platform, ServiceNow also introduced new capabilities for AI Control Tower, a central hub for governing, monitoring, and managing any AI asset, that span cross-platform onboarding, proactive risk and compliance monitoring, and real-time value tracking.

ServiceNow also announced Now Assist model provider flexibility, which enables customers to integrate and choose from ServiceNow's platform-native large language models and third-party providers such as Azure OpenAI, part of Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, Anthropic Claude on AWS, or Google Gemini models. With Workflow Data Fabric, ServiceNow can connect, catalog, and govern data across systems, offering a comprehensive framework for AI.