Medallia Expands Partnership with Adobe

Medallia, a customer and employee experience technology provider, has expanded its partnership with Adobe, integrating with the newly launched Adobe AI Agents to shape how businesses build, deliver, and optimize customer experiences and marketing campaigns.

Medallia joins an exclusive list of launch partners that includes Cognizant, Google Cloud, and PwC.

Adobe and Medallia are deepening their collaboration to allow companies to use Medallia's customer insights within Adobe's tools to better understand their audience and create more personalized experiences. Organizations can use Medallia sentiment data and experience intelligence to enhance audience segments, personalize content, and optimize customer journeys. The integration will work seamlessly with Adobe's AI agents, which are surfaced directly within Adobe enterprise applications, including Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Journey Optimizer, and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics.