Intellistack Launches Streamline CLM
Intellistack (formerly Formstack) a provider of data capture and workflow automation, today launched Intellistack Streamline CLM, a next-generation contract lifecycle management solution built directly into the company's AI-driven, no-code process automation Intellistack Streamline platform. Intellistack Streamline CLM accelerates the contract process, from creation to negotiation to signature, without traditional per-user or per-envelope pricing.
Intellistack Streamline CLM unifies contract generation, real-time redlining, playbook-driven negotiation, approvals, eSignature, and post-signature tracking in a single no-code platform. Deep integrations with systems like Salesforce allow contracts to be auto-populated with existing business data.
Key features of Intellistack Streamline CLM include the following:
- Redlining and Commenting: Negotiate with live redlining, comments, and version control.
- Document Generation and Signature: Create, approve, and sign contracts in the same system.
- Data Prefill: Auto-populate templates with verified CRM data.
- Centralized Repository: Store and search contracts with metadata for visibility into status, terms, and obligations.
- AI Clause Review: Flag clauses and recommend fallback language.
- Seamless integrations with Salesforce, SharePoint, and more.
"We want customers to be able to approach contracts with an abundance mindset, not with limits or hidden costs," said Dave Cole, chief technology officer of Intellistack, in a statement. "That's why Intellistack Streamline CLM removes restrictions on users, signatures, and envelopes and why we've unified redlining, negotiation, and approvals in one product. Teams can focus on closing deals, not counting seats or chasing versions."
