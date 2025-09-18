Intellistack Launches Streamline CLM

Intellistack (formerly Formstack) a provider of data capture and workflow automation, today launched Intellistack Streamline CLM, a next-generation contract lifecycle management solution built directly into the company's AI-driven, no-code process automation Intellistack Streamline platform. Intellistack Streamline CLM accelerates the contract process, from creation to negotiation to signature, without traditional per-user or per-envelope pricing.

Intellistack Streamline CLM unifies contract generation, real-time redlining, playbook-driven negotiation, approvals, eSignature, and post-signature tracking in a single no-code platform. Deep integrations with systems like Salesforce allow contracts to be auto-populated with existing business data.

Key features of Intellistack Streamline CLM include the following:

Redlining and Commenting: Negotiate with live redlining, comments, and version control.

Document Generation and Signature: Create, approve, and sign contracts in the same system.

Data Prefill: Auto-populate templates with verified CRM data.

Centralized Repository: Store and search contracts with metadata for visibility into status, terms, and obligations.

AI Clause Review: Flag clauses and recommend fallback language.

Seamless integrations with Salesforce, SharePoint, and more.