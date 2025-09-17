Smart Communications Launches SmartPATH

Smart Communications has launched SmartPATH, an omnichannel orchestration and digital delivery solution for enterprises in highly regulated industries.

SmartPATH connects conversations across channels with automation, artificial intelligence-driven decisioning, and built-in failover for delivering timely, reliable engagement across email, SMS, RCS, print, and more.

"With the addition of SmartPATH, the Conversation Cloud now stands as the most complete customer engagement platform purpose-built for regulated enterprises and one that sets a new standard for the industry," said Leigh Segall, CEO of Smart Communications, in a statement. "Consumers expect insurers, healthcare providers, and financial institutions to deliver the same seamless, personalized experiences as leading consumer brands, but meeting those expectations is significantly more complex in regulated industries. SmartPATH changes that, combining AI and automation with intelligent orchestration to help organizations deliver trusted, real-time interactions that build loyalty, drive customer action, and improve business outcomes."

SmartPATH builds on orchestration capabilities developed by Pendula, acquired by Smart Communications in August.

Configurable AI agents analyze customer behavior and sentiment and adjust interactions in real time to keep conversations moving toward completion. Intelligent routing and channel failover ensure messages reach customers reliably whether by email, SMS, print, or beyond. Automated workflows manage follow-ups, reminders and incomplete applications.

SmartPATH, a core component of the Conversation Cloud platform, integrates seamlessly with SmartCOMM, SmartIQ, SmartHUB, and enterprise systems like Salesforce and AWS. Its drag-and-drop canvas and prebuilt connectors enable users to create and adapt communication workflows .

SmartPATH is engineered for scale, powering billions of transactions while providing real-time analytics and tracking to measure performance and optimize processes. Nudges and proactive reminders guide customers smoothly through their journeys to improve completion rates, while automated workflows reduce call center volumes and modernize outdated processes. Drag-and-drop tools let users update journeys.