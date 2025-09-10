Value of AI Tops Discussion at Verint Engage 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Artificial intelligence is transforming businesses across industries, and Verint customers are among the biggest beneficiaries.

Some Verint customers speaking at the company's Engage 2025 user conference cited a 30 percent reduction in variable labor, a 35-second reduction in interaction handling time, and a 10 percent improvement in revenue per agent.

Though any of those metrics, when taken at face value, might not seem very significant, such successes can result in millions of dollars of benefits considering the volume of interactions that some customers have, according to Verint executives, who pointed ouit that AI is no longer a nice-to-have feature.

Verint's AI-driven automation, they said, has significantly increased workforce capacity and customer satisfaction for various customers.

But Verint's customers aren't the only ones benefitting from its AI solutions. The positive impact is also showing up in Verint's own financials. According to Verint CEO Dan Bodner, half of the company's annual recurring revenue now comes from AI-powered solutions.

Verint's road to that success started at the annual Engage conference two years ago when the company launched its CX automation platform, Bodner said. "This was a platform we designed specifically for CX automation with behavioral data and DaVinci AI at the core of the platform." Since then, Verint has infused AI into just about every one of its applications and automated countless manual CX workflows, he added.

Verint's success caught the attention of private equity firm Thoma Bravo, which announced last month it would acquire Verint for $2 billion in a deal expected to close later this year or early in 2026.

Upon the deal's completion, Verint will merge with Calabrio, its workforce engagement management rival, which Thoma Bravo also owns.

The investment is strong validation that Verint's strategy and vision for the CX automation category is working, Bodner said. "We are, today, the CX automation category leader, and we're committed to maintaining category leadership into the future. AI obviously has tremendous potential, but it also requires huge investments."

Thoma Bravo's investment provides Verint with the capital it needs to continue to innovate, maintain category leadership, and provide customers with ongoing innovation, Bodner said. "You should expect from us stronger, faster, and measurable business outcomes. We believe that today we can deliver stronger AI outcomes than anyone else."

Stronger AI outcomes for Verint customers will mean better satisfaction for end customers, Bodner added.

Verint is convinced enough of this end result that it offers the platform for free, with a pricing model that is based on the value the customer receives from the technology, said Steve Seger, Verint chief revenue officer for the Americas.

Customers have a dashboard showing the results achieved with the Verint solution, Seger said. "That way you have clarity every day. There are no surprises. This is risk-free. This is a pretty dynamic industry right now. The last thing you need is more risk."

He recommended that customers test the technology with a small line of business for 90 days, then opt out if they find the solution isn't working as desired.