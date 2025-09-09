Zocks Launches Next-Gen AI Assistant

Zocks, providers of an artificial intelligence assistant for financial services, has expanded the Zocks platform to help advisors provide financial advice after client and prospect meetings by automatically capturing client data from conversations to populate financial planning, onboarding, and proposal systems.

Zocks also automatically pulls data from connected systems to draft detailed replies to client emails and to surface clients' relevant personal and financial information live during meetings. It also turns client information into structured data at the enterprise level, automatically populating data warehouse, CRM, and account management systems for lead conversion, upsell, and cross-sell programs. Policy management, security, and compliance controls ensure this intelligence flows throughout the organization while maintaining data privacy and protection.

The new Zocks capabilities include the following:

Zocks Forms: Zocks captures details from conversations, emails, CRM, planning systems, and portfolio management systems to automatically execute intake forms, account openings, policy applications, and other client workflows.

Coaching Center: Firms now have real-time visibility into how their top producers handle client meetings and can scale these best practices with Meeting Scorecards that rate client meetings across 18 configurable dimensions and against industry benchmarks.

Zocks Email: When a client emails an advisor, Zocks now pulls the latest data from the client’s conversation history, CRM, financial plan, and portfolio performance and instantly drafts a detailed reply.

Live Zocks AI Assistant in Zoom: New native app integration with Zoom means client data from other connected systems can be pulled up in real time within the Zoom window during calls. Advisors can instantly answer client questions, see the client’s personal and financial information prepared for the meeting, manage action items, and sync data directly in the Zoom window.

The new Zocks functionality is built on two-way integrations with eMoney, Orion, PreciseFP, and dozens of other industry tools.