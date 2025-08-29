Uniphore to Acquire Orby AI and Autonom8

Uniphore has acquired Orby AI and intends to acquire Autonom8 to enhance its Business AI Cloud. Financial terms of these deals are not being disclosed.

Orby brings deep research expertise, large-action models, neuro-symbolic reasoning, and agentic process discovery. Autonom8 will complement this with deep roots in multi-agentic workflows.