Uniphore to Acquire Orby AI and Autonom8
Uniphore has acquired Orby AI and intends to acquire Autonom8 to enhance its Business AI Cloud. Financial terms of these deals are not being disclosed.
Orby brings deep research expertise, large-action models, neuro-symbolic reasoning, and agentic process discovery. Autonom8 will complement this with deep roots in multi-agentic workflows.
"The world's largest companies trust Uniphore to deliver innovation at the speed of AI," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, in a statement. "Our customers are betting their business models on Al-enabled transformation, with Business AI Cloud at the core. With the addition of Orby and Autonom8, Uniphore will welcome world-class research and engineering talent and breakthrough AI capabilities that elevate our ability to orchestrate complex workflows. We're ready to rapidly integrate these teams into Uniphore and deliver new innovations to our customers without delay."