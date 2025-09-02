Outreach Expands Its Reach with Key Sales Integrations: The 2025 CRM Conversation Starters

Most sales tools today primarily help with outreach, but, ironically, that’s not the main focus for Outreach, the Seattle-based sales execution platform provider. Instead, Outreach offers revenue intelligence and operations features to help sales teams increase efficiency and effectiveness across the entire sales cycle.

And though that sales execution platform is among the best in the business, Outreach built on it a few times this year and worked tirelessly to improve it.

First up was an upgrade that brought features to help sales and account management teams improve retention and expansion. They included full customer life cycle visibility, retention and expansion sequence blueprints, time-based triggers, custom objects, and Smart Kaia Coach for Conversation Intelligence, offering artificial intelligence-assisted coaching at scale.

Another update, released in February, further added to the Sales Execution Platform, providing a mobile app, Smart Views for Account and Prospect Management, Shared Kaia Recording Visibility and Insights, One-Sided Call Recording Enhancement with seller-side live transcription, Net Summary Forecast, Custom Reporting Layouts, and Tile Framework Enhancements, with new self-serve tile configurations that allow users to organize prospect and account information.

And the innovation didn’t stop there. Outreach was very active in the past few months on the partnership and integration front. The company is in the midst of a large-scale partnership ecosystem overhaul to bring even more third-party signals in to power its artificial intelligence agents.

Leading data providers like ZoomInfo, Cognism, SalesIntel, Warmly, LeadIQ, MadKudu, SMARTe, and Explorium were among those joining the Outreach data partner ecosystem.

But even before that initiative, the company integrated with Clay, a company that helps go-to-market teams uplevel their data enrichment and automate personalized outreach and help sellers target the right prospects and drive relevant messaging to their customers. Users will be able to access Outreach actions within their Clay workspaces, create and update prospects, add them to sequences, and look up prospects or mailboxes by email address.

Then in March, Outreach integrated its AI Sales Execution Platform with Zoom Mail, enabling revenue teams to connect Outreach to Zoom Mail and Zoom Calendar in their Zoom Workplace app. With this integration, sellers can sync emails to and send emails from Outreach using Zoom Mail and connect their Zoom and Outreach calendars to sync events and schedule meetings.

In other more recent partnership news, Informa TechTarget and Outreach are collaborating to help companies build and accelerate sales pipelines by identifying and engaging prospects in an active buying journey. Outreach also joined the SAP PartnerEdge program and integrated its AI Revenue Workflow Platform with SAP Sales Cloud. Through this integration, SAP Sales Cloud users can now access Outreach’s full platform directly within the SAP environment. Sellers can also execute Outreach tasks, manage prospecting activities, and operate within their existing SAP workflows.

Outreach’s AI Revenue Workflow Platform, launched in June, enables hundreds of AI agent use cases across sales motions, like these:

Research Agent, which automates prospect and account research using first- and third-party data to target the right accounts with the right strategy.

Conversation Agent, which creates meeting briefs with tailored talking points.

Deal Agent, which surfaces recommended updates to deal entries based on conversation data.

Reply Agent, which drafts smart, contextual responses to customer objections and inquiries.

Smart Forecast Assist, which identifies risks in forecasts and builds AI guided what-if scenarios to meet targets.

These agents followed a December launch of AI Prospecting Agents, an autonomous artificial intelligence solution for revenue teams. AI Prospecting Agents are integrated into the core Outreach platform and will handle research and prospecting tasks autonomously, deliver personalized messaging with AI content generation, and run autonomous sales plays and targeted sales prospecting.

All this prompted Stefan Kollenberg, head of data and technology partnerships at Clay at the time his company’s partnership was announced, to call Outreach “an established leader in sales technology.” We think so too.