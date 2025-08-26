Reallusion Launches iClone AI Assistant

Reallusion, a provider of 3D character animation, has unveiled iClone AI Assistant (IAA) , an intelligent agent solution that empowers users to build and fully own customized artificial intelligence representatives for all customer-facing interactions.

IAA gives businesses total control over their AI-powered digital representatives. It's built to represent the brand, manage customer interactions, and provide 24/7 support across websites, kiosks, and mobile phones. With no dependency on third-party servers, data, models, and interactive experiences remain entirely in users' hands.

At the heart of iClone AI Assistant are Standout Characters from Reallusion's Character Creator ecosystem that lets users build fully customizable 3D avatars, from realistic humans with skin-level detail to stylized characters with bold colors and shapes. Automatic Interaction is enabled through Reallusion's Auto Facial Animation (AFA) technology, which delivers lifelike facial expressions, gestures, and lip sync. Bespoke Integration ensures seamless API connectivity.

Designed for a wide range of applications, the IAA functions across multiple customer touchpoints. Whether deployed as an AI concierge at a trade show kiosk, a virtual assistant on a website, or a responsive guide within a mobile phone, the system supports real-time cloud or local rendering at HD 60 fps. Through JavaScript and browser APIs, users can embed agents that recognize users, respond to inputs, and follow behavioral workflows tailored to business goals.

Reallusion offers two distinct avatar styles. Realistic human avatars are built from high-fidelity 3D scans, offering detailed facial structures, natural skin textures, and authentic movement. Stylized IP characters bring a fun, bold visual flair perfect for marketing, education, and entertainment applications. Both types are part of a fully rigged 3D character ecosystem that supports complex animation, allowing users to convey anything from formal professionalism to energetic enthusiasm.

With IAA, the system enables fine-tuning of lip sync, facial gestures, head movement, and eye tracking synchronized with natural language processing and text-to-speech output. Powered by NVIDIA ACE technology, avatars can deliver multilingual speech with emotionally aware responses. Users can define distinct personas for each agent, specifying behavioral traits and emotional ranges. Reactions are driven by procedural logic graphs that connect tone, keywords, and context to expressions and gestures.

Customer engagement is enhanced through AI-enabled sensory capabilities. Integrated face tracking allows avatars to maintain eye contact and respond to user presence. Emotion detection empowers agents to mirror or contextually react to users' facial expressions, adding empathy and nuance to interactions. For desktop experiences, cursor tracking lets the agent visually follow and respond to mouse movements.

IAA provides robust third-party integration options. Its API is compatible with leading large language models, text-to-speech engines, CRM platforms, and custom retrieval-augmented generation systems, enabling users to build intelligent agents that leverage existing content, tools, and workflows.