The Best CRM Software, Solutions, and Innovators: The 2025 CRM Industry Awards

In 2025, there are plenty of challenges facing the macro-economy. Inflation, while down from recent years, remains a stubborn problem, and it’s unclear how cuts to government spending and an on-again, off-again tariff policy will affect investment and growth. But one area where investment will remain robust now and into the foreseeable future is artificial intelligence. The rise of generative AI nearly three years ago made companies realize that the AI era was here, and now the movers and shakers of the CRM world are embracing agentic AI, adaptable systems designed to operate with minimal human guidance.

To help you navigate our AI reality, we present CRM magazine’s 24th annual awards package, in its sixth year as the Industry Awards for sales, marketing, and customer service. Our expert analysts detail the challenges and innovation brought by AI and related technologies and identify the Leaders—the CRM vendors and products worthy of recognition and your consideration. In addition, we picked six companies as our Conversation Starters, innovators that have been especially active in the past 12 months. Start your CRM implementation—including how to make AI work for your business—here.

The Best CRM Software and Solutions: The 2025 CRM Industry Leader Awards

Six Top Innovating CRM Companies for 2025: The CRM Conversation Starters