CallMiner Releases OmniAgent

Following its recent acquisition of VOCALLS, CallMiner today introduced OmniAgent, a virtual agent to transform customer interactions, across voice, chat and email, through intelligent automation and AI-driven conversational insights.

OmniAgent takes advantage of CallMiner's analytics to uncover actionable insights from customer interactions that help identify opportunities for automation, contact drivers, high-volume contacts, contacts that are quickly resolved, and more. Once virtual agents are in place, CallMiner continuously monitors their conversations to assess performance and gather feedback to refine virtual agent training and improve processes.

Key features of CallMiner OmniAgent include the following:

Omnichannel support, to engage customers across voice and digital channels. Whether through synthetic or natural human voices, images, videos, or interactive buttons, OmniAgent maintains context-aware communication and enables smooth transitions to human agents when needed.

Advanced speech recognition and natural language processing.

Support for inbound and outbound calling, from appointment scheduling to debt collection.

Smart call routing with important interaction context, improving key contact center metrics like first call resolution.

Seamless integrations with current CRM, cloud contact center systems, and other systems.

Virtual agent performance management with an analytics dashboard.

Flexible dialogue flow creation using tools that integrate external data sources for context-aware engagement.