Seismic Introduces Aura AI for Salesforce Agentforce

Seismic, a sales enablement platform provider, has deepened its partnership with Salesforce and integrated Seismic Aura AI into Salesforce Agentforce, helping sellers and customer-facing teams boost productivity, shorten sales cycles, and deliver more value in every client interaction.

Seismic's Aura AI complements Agentforce for Sales by surfacing relevant content recommendations and selling playbooks in the flow of work, while Agentforce nurtures leads, works deals, and uncovers upsell opportunities. Aura AI for Salesforce Agentforce is also available in the Salesforce AppExchange.

"Go-to-market teams don't just need automation; they need AI that drives action and results. That's what our expanded work with Salesforce delivers," said Hayden Stafford, chief revenue officer and president of Seismic, in a statement. "With Aura AI embedded in Agentforce, revenue teams can access the intelligence and content they need to win right in their flow of work. We're proud of the momentum we've built with Salesforce and look forward to delivering even more value to our joint customers in the months ahead."

Seismic's Spring 2025 Release brought new generative AI capabilities across the Seismic Enablement Cloud, with Aura AI at the center. Within Agentforce, Aura AI empowers reps, sellers, and agents with the following:

Real-time content recommendations based on customer profile, opportunity stage, and activity signals.

Guided selling playbooks that adapt to the moment, directly inside Salesforce.

Embedded enablement that eliminates tool-switching and surfaces next-best actions during live conversations.