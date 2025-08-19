Dialpad Releases AI-Powered Contact Center Updates
Communications platform provider Dialpad today released a number of contact center updates for its platform.
Key highlights include the following:
- Expanded integrations with Zoho, Freshdesk, Bullhorn, and PolyAI voice assistants.
- Enhancements to role-based access control, with two new predefined roles, User Manager and Conversation Designer, for managing user onboarding and interactive voice response workflows.
- A new integration with PCI Pal that enables teams to securely collect credit card payments in Dialpad during live calls.
- Scorecard sign-off and dispute management so agents can review and acknowledge their performance feedback or flag issues when they arise.
- Digital Scorecards, which bring structured quality assurance to messaging channels.
- Digital Dispositions, which help supervisors and reporting teams track the outcomes of every conversation.
- Updates to supervisor conversation management, with new filters that surface conversations based on their last state or bookmarked status.
- Ai CSAT explanations, so supervisors and agents can understand the actual drivers of customer sentiment.
- Templates (formerly Quick Replies) that work across chat, SMS, and email.
- Tools to break down performance at the operational level.
- Talk time metrics that reveal how agents are spending time on calls.
- Live Dashboard updates that give managers a live pulse on queues and agent activity.
- IVR Customer Context Display, so that when customers provide information through the IVR, agents can see that context as the conversation begins.
- The new Agent Productivity Report, which equips supervisors with a clear, real-time view of how agents spend their time across voice and digital channels, tracking key metrics like occupancy rate, time in state, and break patterns.
- Real-time reporting.
- Queue Health and Callback reports that offer deeper visibility into service levels, follow-up trends, and where attention is most needed.
- Auto-save and Saved Views, which keep analytics tailored to needs.
"Our new feature launch focuses on what matters most: turning your contact center into a well-oiled machine. Whether you're managing compliance at scale, unifying digital and voice touchpoints, or coaching agents in real time, this launch was architected to reduce friction, surface insights, and maximize team performance," the copmpany said in a blog post.
