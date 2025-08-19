Eltropy Expands Partner Integrations

Eltropy, providers of a conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), has integrated its Eltropy One Platform with more than 50 essential systems used by credit unions and community banks, including core banking, loan origination, account opening, collections, CRM, payments, artificial intelligence, unified communications, and contact center systems.

The expanded integrations include the following:

Corelation, which supports real-time alerts and insights for smarter engagement.

Fiserv Portico, which keeps members informed with timely alerts and transaction tracking.

Encompass, which accelerates lending and reduces loan abandonment.

MeridianLink Consumer, Portal, Opening, and Collect, which enhances loan closings, accelerates lending, streamlines account opening, and manages delinquency spikes.

Origence, which improves borrower experience and speeds up funding.

Sync 1 Systems, which drives faster loan closures with borrower texts and secure document sync.

Temenos (LOS & Collections), which simplifies digital lending workflows and scales empathetic outreach for collections.

AKUVO, which automates empathetic outreach for collections.

DocuSign, which supports secure e-signatures.

MessagePay, which boosts engagement and reduces delinquency rates.

SWIVEL, which helps drive on-time payments.

Alkami, which connects with members on their terms and drives conversions.

Access Softek, CU*Answers, Lumin Digital, Mahalo Banking, Apiture, which boost agent productivity, scale service, and personalize support.

Salesforce Marketing Cloud and CRM, which maximizes first call resolution and secures interactions.

Smarsh and Jack Henry Synergy, which streamline content management and ensure compliance.

IDgo, illuma, Plaid, which provide instant and secure identity verification and account verification.

"Our goal is to provide CFIs with the tools they need to operate effectively and connect meaningfully with their members," said Ashish Garg, co-founder and CEO of Eltropy, in a statement. "Reaching 50 integrations is an important milestone and shows that we’re building a connected ecosystem that supports the diverse needs of financial institutions. It means our customers can achieve more within a single platform, reducing complexity and increasing efficiency." "When we started this journey in 2020, Symitar was our only integration partner," said Prasad Shroti, senior vice president of solutions and strategy at Eltropy, in a statement. "To see us reach over 50 integrations just five years later is a significant milestone. It shows our commitment to building the connected ecosystem that CFIs need. I'm proud of the progress we've made and the value this creates for our customers."

These integrations were made possible with Eltropy's new Integration Hub.