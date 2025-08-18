What B2B Companies Can Learn from Gaming About Customer Engagement

Because of his love for gaming (and of course customer engagement), during our CRM Playaz IRL 25 event earlier this year Paul Greenberg was joined by our friend ( also investor and entrepreneur) and fellow gaming enthusiast Anand Thaker and gaming industry expert and CEO of Resurgens Gaming Todd Harris to talk about the customer experience lessons B2B companies can (make that SHOULD) learn and put in play. The session was so well-received that Greenberg and Harris are starting a new Playaz Productions Network show called Game On, with the first episode taking place Aug. 19 at 2 p.m. Eastern. And part of the reason for the show - besides them both being gamers - is that way too many folks really don't know just how much of the gaming industry's success is due to the relationship vendors and gamers have co-created. In this clip, Todd shares some great stats on just how big and diverse the space is. Consider the following:

Gaming is a $200 billion industry.

More than 3.2 billion people worldwide are active gamers.

One in three gamers are age 50 and over.

Forty-nine percent of gamers are female.



As Todd puts it: Most are not aware that gaming is the largest industry by revenue--iterally all of film and all of music put together, times 2. It's already the largest form of entertainment.

If you're in business and you have an opportunity to engage with a major motion picture or a major new release from a musical artist you kinda think that's interesting, because that's culture. That's relevancy, and relevancy affects consideration. That drives intent to purchase. And gaming is the most relevant form of media.

Todd says, "We'll cover the strategies that keep game players coming back and how other businesses can and are using those strategies. In each episode we'll also share personal lessons gained from gaming as applied to life and/or business. I'm pretty psyched to explore this topic alongside Paul Greenberg via this brand new Playaz Productions Network show, Game On!

So check out the short clip of Todd laying things out and then join The Godfather of CRM and The Toddfather of Gaming live this Tues, Aug. 19, at 2p ET for the premiere episode of Game On!