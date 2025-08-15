Press Ganey Forsta Expands Digital Diaries

Press Ganey Forsta, a provider of experience measurement, data analytics, and insights, has expanded capabilities in Digital Diaries, a qualitative research solution that is poart of the larger HX Platform, now including built-in online focus groups.

Discussions, a tool now embedded within Digital Diaries, enables researchers to run live focus groups and in-depth interviews directly within the same platform they use to manage diaries, creative exercises, and asynchronous feedback. The solution embeds research-grade interviews and focus groups directly into a digital diary or ethnographic study, alongside artificial intelligence-powered analysis, in a unified platform.

Digital Diaries also offers a fully integrated, research-grade interviewing experience, complete with scheduling, moderation, observation, and recording tools, all in one place. Teams can move between synchronous and asynchronous feedback and use Digital Diaries to test concepts, explore brand perceptions, and conduct full lifecycle studies that blend live dialogue with creative, self-guided input.