Sprout Social Launches Expansive Suite of Integrations
Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, today introduced a wave of features and partnerships, including TikTok Listening, expanded Bluesky publishing and reporting, creator collaboration tools, and other products for influencer marketing, publishing, listening, and analytics.
"Social is no longer just where conversations happen; it's where buying decisions are made, brand perceptions are shaped, and loyalty is earned," said Josh Bean, vice president of product marketing at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Our latest product releases don't just keep pace with this shift; they empower brands to lead it. We're equipping our customers with the intelligence and tools to transform social interactions into tangible business outcomes and shape the future of customer engagement."
The new SproutSocial features include the following:
- Bluesky Publishing & Reporting, allowing users to post content, understand performance, and grow brand presence among interest-driven communities on this emerging network.
- TikTok Listening, to unlock deep insights into customer sentiment, brand perception, and trending moments on the platform.
- Instagram Partnership Ads and Influencer Marketing Workspaces, to streamline creator collaborations to amplify authentic reach and engagement.
- Adobe Express Publishing integration, with direct publishing from Adobe Express to Sprout for higher-quality creative and streamlined workflows.
- Canva Publishing integration, to export designed social posts directly from Canva to Sprout.
- Salesforce Digital Engagement integration to enhance customer service across digital messaging channels, voice, and social in one workspace.
- LinkedIn Personal Profile Metrics and Document Publishing, to increase engagement and run more effective strategies for executive thought leadership.
