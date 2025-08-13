Sprout Social Launches Expansive Suite of Integrations

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, today introduced a wave of features and partnerships, including TikTok Listening, expanded Bluesky publishing and reporting, creator collaboration tools, and other products for influencer marketing, publishing, listening, and analytics.

"Social is no longer just where conversations happen; it's where buying decisions are made, brand perceptions are shaped, and loyalty is earned," said Josh Bean, vice president of product marketing at Sprout Social, in a statement. "Our latest product releases don't just keep pace with this shift; they empower brands to lead it. We're equipping our customers with the intelligence and tools to transform social interactions into tangible business outcomes and shape the future of customer engagement."

The new SproutSocial features include the following: