Momentum Unveils SmartClips and Account Briefs

Momentum, a provider of revenue orchestration solutions, has launched SmartClips and Account Briefs, two artificial intelligence-powered tools that expand its gentic AI platform to equip revenue teams with intelligent AI agents for deal execution, coaching, and customer retention.

SmartClips uses AI to transform sales and customer conversations into short, shareable insights that reach teams within minutes. Account Briefs provides an AI-driven view of account activity, health, and stakeholder engagement.

"SmartClips was built to eliminate the hours teams waste scrubbing through recordings for best practices or deal risks," said Santiago Suarez Ordoñez, co-founder and CEO of Momentum, in a statement. "Our customers, including Zscaler, Ramp, 1Password, and Demandbase, are already seeing their CRM hygiene improve drastically and are experiencing productivity gains of three to 10 hours per rep each week. Account Briefs takes that efficiency further, giving managers and reps complete deal context in seconds instead of days."

SmartClips' features include the following:

AI-Powered Clip Generation, which captures objections, decision points, and product feedback using customizable signal prompts.

Multi-Channel Distribution, which delivers clips to Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Momentum's platform within minutes.

Flexible Video Lengths, which adapts clip duration to context.

Real-Time Operational Impact, which generates clips instantly and integrates with Salesforce and Snowflake updates, supported by AI-driven workflows.

Zero Manual Curation, which eliminates the need for enablement teams to sift through calls for training material.

Account Briefs' features include the following:

Complete Deal Timeline, which automatically compiles every customer interaction across calls, emails, and Salesforce.

Risk and Health Analysis, with AI that identifies deal health signals and potential risks without manual input.

Stakeholder Mapping,which provides visibility into decision-makers and influencers across accounts.

Interactive AI Chat, which enables natural language queries.

Manager Efficiency, which equips leaders with actionable deal context in seconds.

SmartClips and Account Briefs launch alongside an upgraded Coaching Agent and deeper Microsoft Teams and Outlook integrations. Momentum's Coaching Agent supports customizable methodologies, performance pattern analysis, and automated recommendations. The Microsoft integrations ensure insights, summaries, and signals flow seamlessly into the platforms where teams already work. Powered by the Retropilot agent and batch historical analysis, these innovations unify data, insights, and actions across channels.