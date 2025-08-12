HG Insights Launches Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem

HG Insights has launched its Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem, delivering artificial intelligence-driven go-to-market solutions that combine market and sales intelligence with real-time agentic activation.

Sales and revenue operations leaders can take advantage of this agentic ecosystem with their own agents or immediately use HG Insights' pre-defined copilots. The agents leverage HG Insights' comprehensive Revenue Growth Intelligence (RGI) Fabric datasets and incorporate first-party and second-party data.

HG also acquired MadKudu, a pioneer in agentic GTM solutions, for an undisclosed amount.

MadKudu's agents, combined with recently acquired TrustRadius' sources of buyer intelligence, plus HG Insights' RGI data fabric that provides account-level intelligence, together form an end-to-end AI-powered GTM platform providing solutions for strategy, revenue, sales, and marketing. With the addition of HG Insights' Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem, B2B technology leaders can optimize their GTM journeys by doing the following:

Delivering customer-validated content and intent-based leads;

Connecting sellers to in-market buyers and active customers with rich context;

Empowering sales and customer success with AI-augmented workflows for engagement, deal acceleration, and churn prevention;

Providing GTM teams with precise market, account, and buyer insights, including best segments and targets, buying centers, and real-time signal-based actions; and

Simplifying the creation and use of AI agents for GTM automation.

MadKudu, a strategic platform partner of HG Insights for the past four years, provides a suite of agentic GTM solutions with playbooks that use signal-based workflows for efficient selling and marketing. Combined with the RGI Fabric, these agents provide the following:

Flexible data integration with first-party data sources, such as Salesforce, Gong, Marketo, Salesloft, Outreach, and Snowflake, into HG Insights' RGI Fabric;

Composable APIs and a no-code data studio to streamline agent creation, real-time data analysis, predictive modeling, and model observability; and

AI connectivity to power autonomous workflows across Microsoft Copilot, Salesforce's Agentforce, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other enterprise AI systems.

"With the launch of our Revenue Growth Agentic Ecosystem and the acquisitions of TrustRadius and MadKudu, we're delivering a composable platform to connect strategy, execution, and real-time action powered by best-in-class data, AI-driven intelligence, and agentic workflows," said Rajat Bhatnagar, senior vice president of business operations at HG Insights, in a statement. "We're incredibly excited to join forces with HG Insights," said Sam Levan and Francis Brero, co-founders of MadKudu, in a statement. "Over the last several years, we've built copilot experiences on HG Insights' intelligence to help customers prioritize better, act faster, and grow smarter. This partnership brings our shared vision to life. When data is unified and actionable, it becomes the most powerful driver of revenue growth."

HG Insights has several GTM copilots as part of its RGI platform expansion, including the following: