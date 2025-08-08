Sprout Social Expands Salesforce Collaboration

Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, is expanding its partnership with Salesforce and integrating with Salesforce Digital Engagement. Sprout Social will bring social channels, including Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp, directly into Salesforce.

Sprout's integration will embed social conversations directly into Salesforce, in addition to the channels that come with Digital Engagement, enabling service reps to support customers across digital, voice, and social channels all in one workspace. This will empower customer service and social teams to resolve issues and deliver personalized support with access to Salesforce's artificial intelligence tools, customer data, knowledge, and workflows.

Mutual customers of both companies will be able to do the following:

Tap into Salesforce's Agentforce, reporting tools, and advanced workflows to turn social insights into action.

Route social messages into the same agent workspace used for email, chat, and voice.

Unify social data with customer data to give every team a holistic view of interaction across channels.

Help marketing, sales, and product teams leverage real customer conversations and social insights.