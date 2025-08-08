Sprout Social Expands Salesforce Collaboration
Sprout Social, a provider of cloud-based social media management software, is expanding its partnership with Salesforce and integrating with Salesforce Digital Engagement. Sprout Social will bring social channels, including Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp, directly into Salesforce.
Sprout's integration will embed social conversations directly into Salesforce, in addition to the channels that come with Digital Engagement, enabling service reps to support customers across digital, voice, and social channels all in one workspace. This will empower customer service and social teams to resolve issues and deliver personalized support with access to Salesforce's artificial intelligence tools, customer data, knowledge, and workflows.
Mutual customers of both companies will be able to do the following:
- Tap into Salesforce's Agentforce, reporting tools, and advanced workflows to turn social insights into action.
- Route social messages into the same agent workspace used for email, chat, and voice.
- Unify social data with customer data to give every team a holistic view of interaction across channels.
- Help marketing, sales, and product teams leverage real customer conversations and social insights.
"In today's customer care landscape, social media is central, and rising expectations demand more unified care solutions," said Scott Morris, chief marketing officer of Sprout Social, in a statement. "Our expanded Salesforce relationship will be a game-changer for brands who will now be able to drive business-wide impact with the power of social intelligence integrated into their primary customer engagement platform."
"Our collaboration with Sprout Social plays a pivotal role in enhancing the value of Service Cloud for our shared customers," said Kishan Chetan, executive vice president and general manager of Service Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "By integrating social conversations into Salesforce, Sprout Social enables businesses to unify social data with their customer data to deliver better, more personalized service, helping them build stronger, more trusted brands."