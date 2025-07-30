Alvaria and CallMiner Partner

Alvaria, a contact center software provider, is partnering with CallMiner, a provider of conversation intelligence, to support joint customers with analytics, personalized outreach campaigns, and actionable customer insights.

By combining Alvaria's outbound, digital, and AI-driven engagement expertise with CallMiner's conversation intelligence technology, organizations can unlock insights into customer behavior across channels.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with CallMiner, collectively bringing next-generation AI capabilities to our joint customers," said Michael Judd, CEO of Alvaria, in a statement. "Our strengthened integration empowers organizations to harness deep insights from every interaction, fueling both compliance adherence and personalized customer engagement. Our shared vision is to help enterprises transform their contact centers into growth engines that deliver remarkable customer experiences."

The partnership between Alvaria and CallMiner will provide the following:

AI-powered insights into hidden trends, risks, and opportunities with CallMiner's advanced AI capabilities, including generative and agentic AI features.

Streamlined agent workflows that automatically generate objective, consistent call summaries.

Enterprise-grade compliance.

Personalized outreach with contextually relevant surveys, follow-ups, and feedback requests triggered by specific customer interactions via CallMiner Outreach.