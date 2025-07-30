InMoment Launches AI Auto Responding for Reviews Management

InMoment has launched AI Auto Responding within its Reputation Management platform to help multi-location businesses create and save personalized, on-brand prompts and leverage in auto responding workflows or as a library of templates when engaging with customer reviews.

InMoment's AI Auto Responding uses advanced, generative artificial intelligence to dynamically generate unique responses based on sentiment, context, and brand guidelines. Key features include the following:

Customizable Response Rules: Users maintain full control by setting parameters based on star ratings, content type, location-specific considerations, and branding guidelines.

Multilingual Capabilities: Responses can be generated in either English or the review's original language.

In-App Response Flexibility: Teams can choose fully automated responses or use AI-generated suggestions for manual review within the platform.