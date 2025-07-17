Salesforce Adds AI and Search Capabilities to Slack

Salesforce today introduced several artificial intelligence and search capabilities in its Slack collaboration platforn.

The new capabilities include the following:

"At Slack, we believe AI should be seamless, working for you in the background, not making you work harder to use it. That's why we've built more than a dozen powerful AI capabilities directly into the Slack experience, including enterprise-grade search that lets you instantly find anything across your connected apps," Salesforce executives wrote in a blog post.