Salesforce Adds AI and Search Capabilities to Slack
Salesforce today introduced several artificial intelligence and search capabilities in its Slack collaboration platforn.
The new capabilities include the following:
- AI writing assistance built directly into Slack canvas, which allows users to draft project briefs, generate action items, refine content, and more with natural language prompts. If planning conversations happen in a huddle, AI can take notes and capture key decisions into a canvas so teams can stay focused in the moment.
- AI message context, which helps users understand unfamiliar concepts, terminology, technical details, and more. Just hover over a message, and users get an in-context explanation that pulls from the surrounding conversation and knowledge across the workspace, reflecting the unique vocabulary of the organization.
- AI action items, which notify users of mentions in important messages that include follow-ups, deadlines, or requests in their Slack Activity views.
- AI profiles, which give users quick context on other users' roles and recent contributions.
- AI translations to let teammates read and contribute in their preferred languages with a button they can use to translate messages.
- Enterprise Search, which surfaces information across connected apps, data, and conversations from a single search bar. Teams can connect to systems like Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Google Drive, Confluence, Box, and more.
"At Slack, we believe AI should be seamless, working for you in the background, not making you work harder to use it. That's why we've built more than a dozen powerful AI capabilities directly into the Slack experience, including enterprise-grade search that lets you instantly find anything across your connected apps," Salesforce executives wrote in a blog post.
Buyer's Guide Companies Mentioned