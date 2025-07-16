Salesforce Launches Agentforce for Revenue

Salesforce today introduced Agentforce for Revenue to enable companies to bring on digital labor ;that takes on routine work like quoting, follow-ups, and data entry. Embedded in Revenue Cloud, this solution combines humans and artificial intelligence agents to streamline the entire quote-to-cash process, from quoting and contracting to ordering and invoicing.

Agentforce empowers reps to create customized quotes in seconds. Reps simply describe what they need and Agentforce instantly generates the quote, automatically pulling the correct products, pricing, and terms.

Generating a quote is only the first step. After a quote is kicked off by Agentforce, sellers use Revenue Cloud's enhanced Product Configurator to tailor complex offerings, including quotes with more than 1,000 line items. It uses bidirectional rules and point-and-click templates.

To make this possible, Salesforce rebuilt its CPQ solution as the all-new Revenue Cloud, a composable, AI agent-powered revenue platform. Its API-first architecture embeds every revenue business process within accessible APIs for agents to sit atop and interact with those processes.

"Salesforce CPQ helped usher in the second wave of revenue management by enabling recurring revenue at scale," said Meredith Schmidt, executive vice president and general manager of Revenue Cloud at Salesforce, in a statement. "Now, with Revenue Cloud, we're delivering the third wave: revenue management powered by an API-first, composable, and agent-ready platform that lets revenue flow seamlessly across every channel, from sales reps and partner portals to self-service and field service."

Agentforce and Revenue Cloud unify structured and unstructured data (purchase history, product catalogs, connected asset insights). This data, harmonized in Data Cloud, powers Agentforce's agentic AI, enabling teams to deploy autonomous, goal-oriented agents that can reason and act.

Throughout the entire process, data is protected by the Salesforce Trust Layer. Agents operate securely within employee-specific permissions.

These innovations are part of Salesforce's Summer '25 release. Additional capabilities include the following: