GoTo Integrates LogMeIn Resolve with HaloPSA

GoTo, a provider of cloud communications and IT, has integrated its LogMeIn Resolve with HaloPSA, a professional services automation solution, to help managed service providers simplify service workflows, automate ticketing, and ensure that critical alerts are resolved quickly.

"The combined forces of HaloPSA and LogMeIn Resolve offer MSPs a faster, smarter, and more connected service experience, providing teams with unprecedented automation capabilities and visibility," said Tim Bowers, CEO of HaloPSA, in a statement. "This new integration enables our customers to automatically connect critical alerts with efficient ticketing and device management, eliminating manual processes and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. That means IT professionals can focus on delivering exceptional service and quickly resolving issues for their clients."

With the LogMeIn Resolve-HaloPSA integration. MSPs can do the following:

Generate HaloPSA support tickets when alerts are triggered in Resolve, define which alerts (low, medium, high, or urgent) warrant ticket creation, and enlist Resolve's Virtual Technician to fix the tickets.

Customize ticket settings such as site assignment, service-level agreement (SLA) settings, priorities, and initial status.

Simplify verification checks and review all configurations on a streamlined summary page before saving and power automated alert-to-tickets workflows.

Transfer Resolve's zero trust-protected device details from Resolve into HaloPSA for unified asset management and greater visibility across IT environments.

Sync client information in HaloPSA in Resolve.