Zoho Launches Zia Hubs

Zoho has launched Zia Hubs, a solution within Zoho WorkDrive that exposes new forms of unstructured business data to the company's applications and artificial intelligence services.

Using Zia Hubs, organizations can now present any type of business content to Zoho's capabilities and services, including agentic AI, comprehensive analysis, and search, regardless of file format or structure.

Designed with a high level of user control over which content AI is allowed to access, Zia Hubs enables users to organize project or task-specific content into dedicated hubs within WorkDrive. Each hub serves as a focused space where Zia, Zoho’s flagship AI, can understand and act on the content stored within. This includes a wide range of content formats such as PDFs, documents, videos, and audio files.

Zia Hubs automatically organizes the uploaded content in each hub by grouping related information, such as section headings, supporting text, and visuals, to preserve context. For video and audio files, Zia generates transcripts and links key moments to relevant topics, .

With Zia Hubs, users can do the following:

Have Zia surface the most relevant answers when asked a question, even across different content formats. Each response includes clear citations that link back to the original content, whether it’s a document, spreadsheet, image, or a specific moment in an audio or video file.

Create custom workflows with Zoho Flow, automating document storage process for particular projects or pertaining to specific teams.

Use the full spectrum of an organization's software suite: content from third-party software, such as Docusign PDFs, RingCentral call logs, Zoom video files, and more, are all readable by Zia and can automatically be placed into a hub by building a workflow with Zoho Flow.