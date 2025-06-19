NiCE Reinforces Focus on Innovation at Interactions

LAS VEGAS--Customer experience is accelerating, and standing still is not an option, Barry Cooper, NiCE's president of the CX Division, told the audience during his keynote address on the second day of NiCE Interactions 2025.

"Since Iinteractions 24 we've put our innovation engine into overdrive," Cooper added. "We've reimagined how AI and humans work together. We've broken down barriers between the front and back office, and we've automated, orchestrated, predicted, and personalized over 20 billion interactions. Today, we're focusing on innovation, taking bold ideas, and forging them into real world impact at massive scale, because achieving that scale demands real execution, real transformation, real results."

Today's customer is always on, always connected, and always demanding more, Cooper said. "They expect us to act pre-emptively with instant resolutions on their terms, and with service that anticipates, acts, and adapts before a problem even arises."

"At the same time, businesses need to scale faster than ever, with no margin for error," Cooper added. "And companies are expected to deliver this with fewer resources than ever before.

"Minor improvements and incremental updates will not close this gap," Cooper said. "AI is accelerating possibilities and expectations at a pace that traditional operations simply can't match."

The technology is evolving so fast that capabilities that might have been expected in five years are now only five months or less away, according to Cooper. "Today's innovation is tomorrow's expectation. You blink and the extraordinary becomes normal. This new reality demanded far more than an upgrade. It required a fundamental reimagining of our entire platform. With that in mind, we built CXone, power re-architecting the whole platform around AI."

Through AI orchestration, the NiCE solution selects the right intelligence for the use case in real time, whether it's mounting, summarizing, assisting, or automating the platform applies the best-fit model based on the task, the context, and the moment, according to Cooper. Users receive general-purpose and domain-specific AI working together to deliver the best outcomes for their customers.

A new product introduced Tuesday, CXone Mdesk is another product that the company expects to benefit customers, said Tim Harris, NiCE's general manager of interaction orchestration.

"It's an all-in-one workspace designed to unify engagement and fulfillment across the entire organization," Harris explained. "Desk connects front-line agents, back-office employees, and specialists so they can collaborate in real time, keeping every task visible, actionable, and on track with built-in tech."

The technology is designed to help employees organize, prioritize, and resolve issues without switching systems, driving faster outcomes and more efficient service, according to Harris. Desk also includes robust comprehensive ticketing functionality.

"Desk enables teams to create, sign, prioritize, route, and manage cases with clarity, tracking progress, the resolution, and ensuring nothing falls through the cracks. Desk brings everything together so service can find the move at the speed customers expect," Harris said.

"AI is accelerating at a pace that constantly redefines what's possible," Cooper said when following Harris. "But in a world of exponential change, the only thing that really matters is exponential value."

The time for AI hype is over, Cooper added. "What matters today is delivering real, tangible outcomes. Your AI must pay for itself with a clear ROI. That is the ultimate test of AI, not just that it can talk, not just that it can act, but that it delivers game-changing results for your business."

The second day of the conference also included testimonials from NiCE customers H&R Block, ALGV, and Charles Schwab, as well as several best practice sessions.

Success with Customer Growth

NiCE is having some success winning customers from competitors due to the advanced technology the company uses and it’s partnership approach with customers, Elizabeth Tobey, NiCE's vice president of marketing, said in an interview with CRM.

"We have the comprehensive breadth and depth that customers want," Tobey explained. "Folks want a single source, and they want someone who has that open and flexible infrastructure. We both have a lot of native applications as well as robust integrations for data for other solutions, which allows flexibility as well as cohesion."

The NiCE technology provides data, advanced AI and flexible connections, meaning better outcomes, the ability to scale and evolve more agilely than competing solutions, Tobey said.

"We take a partnership approach," Tobey added. NiCE focuses on the custome's objectives, not the technology du jour, looking at business goals such as core metrics and the KPIs that the customer cares about.

"That's resonating because we know that AI is evolving so quickly, so to future proof yourself you need a vendor who is a partner who can help you move at speed and roadmap for success, not just now or the next quarter, but the next year and into the future."

The latest NiCE technology that Tobey expects to help customers in the future is CXone Mpower Agents, announced the first day of the conference. The technology enables users to create fully automated AI agents for self-service to mid-office approvals to back-end fulfillment.

The technology will help companies drive agentic AI, Tobey said. "Agentic has become very buzzwordy. I'm healthfully skeptical of a lot of agentic plays out there. We've gone from an academic positioning with agentic AI and what it could do to seeing it in production."

NiCe is winning more mid-sized and enterprise deals, according to Tobey. "Last quarter, 100 percent of our deals over $1 million included our AI technology, which I think proves the value of the approach is resonating with the market, even when we were talking about those much larger global companies."