Seismic Launches Spring 2025 Release

Seismic, a sales enablement technology provider, today introduced its Spring 2025 Product Release, bringing Seismic's Aura artificial intelligence into every stage of enablement to help revenue teams prepare, coach, and create content.

Key innovations from Seismic's Spring 2025 Release include the following:

Role-Play Agent, which uses generative AI to simulate customer conversations informed by the content within Seismic and provides instant feedback to the rep along with post-practice insights, scoring, and recommendations for leadership teams to address knowledge and skill gaps.

Aura ecosystem updates, with Aura Copilot, Seismic's AI assistant in the Seismic Enablement Cloud, now embedded across Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Copilot, Slack, and Salesforce Agentforce.

Aura Chat, which enables users to engage in multi-turn conversations with Seismic, such as asking questions, getting answers, researching topics, generating summaries, and taking action, all while respecting permissions and governance policies.

Seismic for Meetings templates tailored to common selling scenarios.

Customer Stories Orchestrator, which automates the creation of case studies and logo slides.

Self-Service Reports.