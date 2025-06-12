Unity Launches Audience Hub
Gaming and interactive experience company Unity has launched the Unity Audience Hub, which blends insights from Unity's ads ecosystem with trusted third-party data sources to deliver curated, high-intent audiences to marketers.
The Audience Hub is powered by Optable, and is launching with Experian as an initial third-party data partner. Marketers can build custom audiences and then activate those audiences within Unity's mobile app and game inventory and beyond on channels like connected TV through a partnership with Roku.
"Experian's 2,400+ audiences help brands precisely identify and engage the high-value gaming audiences that power Unity’s ecosystem," said Crystal Jacques, vice president of enterprise partnerships at Experian, in a statement. "By integrating our audience insights with the Unity Audience Hub, marketers can refine their user acquisition strategies, reach targeted audiences across mobile, web, and CTV, and drive performance, all in a privacy-first manner."
"Roku is thrilled to partner with Unity to unlock more performance efficiencies for advertisers," said Lindsay Pullins, director and head of business development and partnerships, commerce, and performance at Roku, in a statement. "Gaming now commands a large share of consumer time and attention, and Unity understands these audiences. Unity marketers can reach more relevant streamers on Roku."
"With the Unity Audience Hub we're significantly expanding our offering for programmatic advertisers, giving them a powerful, privacy-first way to understand and reach their audiences like never before," said Alex Blum, chief operating officer of Unity, in a statement. "By combining curated audience insights with enriched targeting, omnichannel reach, and partnerships with industry leaders like Roku and Experian, we're making it easier for brands to maximize performance and drive measurable results across mobile, web, and CTV."