Unity Launches Audience Hub

Gaming and interactive experience company Unity has launched the Unity Audience Hub, which blends insights from Unity's ads ecosystem with trusted third-party data sources to deliver curated, high-intent audiences to marketers.

The Audience Hub is powered by Optable, and is launching with Experian as an initial third-party data partner. Marketers can build custom audiences and then activate those audiences within Unity's mobile app and game inventory and beyond on channels like connected TV through a partnership with Roku.