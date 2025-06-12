PandaDoc Launches Bi-Directional CPQ Solution for Pipedrive

PandaDoc, a document management platform provider, has launched PandaDoc CPQ for Pipedrive, a deeply integrated configure, price, quote (CPQ) solution with bi-directional synchronization designed specifically for businesses using Pipedrive CRM.

The integration brings PandaDoc's quoting, proposal, and e-signature tools directly into the Pipedrive environment, empowering sales reps to generate quotes, manage product configurations, and close deals without leaving Pipedrive.

"Pipedrive has built a powerful and beloved platform for sales teams, especially among small and mid-sized businesses," said Mikita Mikado, co-founder and CEO of PandaDoc, in a statement. "We're thrilled to bring the full power of PandaDoc CPQ natively into that experience, eliminating friction and helping teams move from quote to close faster than ever."

PandaDoc CPQ for Pipedrive offers a guided selling experience to reduce errors, accelerate approvals, and standardize pricing rules, so reps can focus on selling instead of manually creating or adjusting quotes.

"Sales teams thrive when they have the right tools at their disposal, especially in moments that matter most, like quoting and closing. We are excited about PandaDoc's native integration as it brings together two platforms designed to make it easier for teams to move quickly, accurately, and confidently from opportunity to closed deal, all without switching tabs," said Sean Evers, vice president of sales and partner at Pipedrive, in a statement.

Key benefits include the following:

Seamless bi-directional sync.

Guided selling with pre-built product configurations, pricing rules, and approval workflows.

Real-time visibility into the status of every quote and contract in the pipeline.