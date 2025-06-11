Salesforce Launches Marketing Cloud Next

Salesforce today announced Marketing Cloud Next, a major evolution of its marketing solution powered by autonomous artificial intelligence agents.

Built natively on the Salesforce Platform, Marketing Cloud Next brings agentic marketing to life with actionable data, cross-departmental workflows, and autonomous AI agents embedded across the entire customer funnel. These AI agents can handle complex tasks like campaign assembly, performance optimization, and personalization at a scale.

Marketing Cloud Next's Agentforce-powered AI agents aren't limited to marketing; they operate across sales, service, and commerce, orchestrating one-to-one customer engagement across the full funnel.

With Agentforce Campaign Creation, marketers can build and deploy campaigns in hours. They can collaborate with Agentforce to generate a full campaign brief, then let AI agents create the audience, draft the email and SMS content, and set up the customer journey in Flow. Marketers can also activate unstructured data in Data Cloud right from Marketing Cloud Next and use content from new sources like Google Drive, SharePoint, Zendesk, blogs, and documents to fuel campaign personalization and insight.

In Marketing Cloud Next, marketers can turn dead-end messages into always-on agentic engagements across every channel. Agentforce handles responses, adapts content in the moment, and even escalates to human sales or service reps when needed. Agentforce Personalization Decisioning uses real-time signals, like customer behavior, preferences, and intent, to recommend tailored content and product offers across email, mobile, and web. And Agentforce Web Curation dynamically assembles individualized web experiences, adapting layouts, messaging, and recommendations for every visitor based on their context and behavior.

With Agentforce Lead Generation & Management, AI agents autonomously add leads to nurture programs, retrieve scores, and recommend content. They engage, nurture, and qualify leads 24/7 across web and email, drafting personalized outreach, engaging in multi-turn conversations, and booking meetings in multiple languages. Built-in safeguards and human-in-the-loop review points help ensure quality and brand alignment.

With Agentforce Paid Media Optimization, AI agents constantly monitor ad performance, pausing underperforming ads and recommending improvements to targeting and spend based on marketer-defined business goals. Segment Intelligence enables marketers to pinpoint which audiences drive the highest ROI.